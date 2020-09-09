Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,370 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Crane by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

