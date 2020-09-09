Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.24% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

COLL opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,841.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

