Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 62,641 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

