Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

