Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 2,247 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,149.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,565.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

