Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of QRVO opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $3,007,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.