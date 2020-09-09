Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 13,853 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hess by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $74,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

