Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 423.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.63 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

