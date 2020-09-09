Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,098 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.98. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

