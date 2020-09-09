Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,250 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

