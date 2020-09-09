State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

