State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

STOR opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

