Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

STMP opened at $207.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,014,520. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.