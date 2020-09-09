State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,030 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

