Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 337,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.99.

Shares of UE opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

