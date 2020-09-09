Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

