Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,515 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

