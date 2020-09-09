Analysts Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) PT at $159.25

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,977 shares of company stock worth $57,014,520 over the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 36.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 405.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $207.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.