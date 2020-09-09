Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,014.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 675,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.