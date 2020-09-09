Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 25,714 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 225.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

