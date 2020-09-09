Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 12,212 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $288.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

