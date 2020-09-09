Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 354,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 244,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $939,785 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.