Marshall Wace LLP Sells 60,627 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

