Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,891.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,788.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,603.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

