Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,646 shares of company stock valued at $692,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

