Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,343 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $880.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.