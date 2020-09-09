ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5,494.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of ICUI opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

