Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,540 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

