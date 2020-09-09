Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,081 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Glu Mobile worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

