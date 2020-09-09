Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 12,500 Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,671 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.