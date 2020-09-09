Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 350,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 144,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 605,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

