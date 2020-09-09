Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,056 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

