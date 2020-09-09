ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $767.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

