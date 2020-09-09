W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

