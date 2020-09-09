Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE:SCL opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $861,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $52,702.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $2,420,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.