Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after buying an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $88,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after buying an additional 59,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.