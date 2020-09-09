13,115 Shares in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE:KT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

