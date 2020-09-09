American International Group Inc. Acquires 65,299 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 216,591 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $7,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,040,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,113.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

