Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $30,000 in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 31.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

