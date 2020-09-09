Bank of Montreal Can Buys 105,354 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 69.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.