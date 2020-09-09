Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $67,000 in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

