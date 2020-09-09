Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236.55 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). Approximately 5,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million and a PE ratio of 58.54.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

