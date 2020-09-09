Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,340 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of LYV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

