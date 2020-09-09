Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.