ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,042 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $158,000.

MNTA stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,824. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

