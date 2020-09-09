Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,410 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

