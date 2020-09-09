Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 15,500 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

DDOG opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,326,286 shares of company stock valued at $203,409,030 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

