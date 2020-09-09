Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.35 Million Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of BioTelemetry worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

