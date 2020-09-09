Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

