Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vereit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vereit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.